High Point hosts Vermont following Collins’ 27-point game

Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at High Point Panthers (4-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Vermont after Aaliyah Collins scored 27 points in High Point’s 84-68 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

High Point finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Panthers averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Vermont finished 16-3 in America East play and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts shot 46.1% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

