High Point hosts Merrimack following Spencer’s 24-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at High Point Panthers (2-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Merrimack after Macy Spencer scored 24 points in High Point’s 81-73 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

High Point went 10-3 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Panthers shot 43.3% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack finished 3-13 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Warriors averaged 59.5 points per game while shooting 38.0% from the field and 28.1% from deep last season.

