High Point and Wofford meet for cross-conference contest

Wofford Terriers (1-0) at High Point Panthers (1-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford travels to High Point for a non-conference matchup.

High Point finished 10-3 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Panthers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Wofford finished 17-12 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Terriers gave up 59.9 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

