Hidalgo scores 32 points in No. 15 Notre Dame women’s 116-58 rout of Chicago State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 32 points, KK Bransford and Cassandre Prosper set career highs, and No. 15 Notre Dame doubled up Chicago State 116-58 on Sunday.

Bransford scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — both career highs. Prosper had career highs in points with 28 and steals with eight. Vanessa de Jesus scored 15 points and Gisela Sanchez 11. Hidalgo had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Aiyanna Culver led Chicago State with 16 points. The Cougars (1-2) had 30 turnovers.

Notre Dame (2-0) scored 35 points in the first quarter, led by Prosper with 12 points. The Irish went on to lead 62-29 at halftime and 98-38 through three quarters after outscoring Chicago State 36-9 in the third.

The Fighting Irish host Akron on Wednesday then their first real test of the season will come on Saturday when they face No. 13 Michigan in Detroit.

