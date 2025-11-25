Hidalgo scores 25 as No. 19 Notre Dame beats Central Michigan 83-51

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo filled the stat sheet scoring 25 points, distributing seven assists, coming up with…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo filled the stat sheet scoring 25 points, distributing seven assists, coming up with six steals and five rebounds and 19th-ranked Notre Dame controlled Central Michigan in an 83-51 win on Monday night.

Hidalgo shot 12 of 19 from the floor for the Fighting Irish (5-1). KK Bransford and reserve Iyana Moore each scored 12 points, Cassandre Proper 11 and Gisela Sanchez 10. Notre Dame shot 54% (37 of 69) but made just one trip to the free-throw line, which Hidalgo sank.

Madi Morson scored 15 points for Central Michigan (4-2).

Bransford’s basket with 4:15 left in the first quarter gave Notre Dame an 11-8 lead. Nekhu Mitchell responded with a 3-pointer to even the score for the Chippewas. Notre Dame countered outscoring Central Michigan 9-4 to close the quarter up 20-15.

With 5:39 before halftime, Moore made a 3 to give the Irish their first double-digit lead at 29-18. Morson made 1 of 2 foul shots with 1:19 before the break to get Central Michigan within single digits for the last time at 35-26.

Bransford’ basket with 2:27 left before the end of the third quarter gave Notre Dame its first 20-point lead, 56-36.

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 102, LONGWOOD 50

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 12 of her 29 points in a dominant first quarter and Mississippi thumped Longwood.

McMahon had the first three baskets of the game and 10 points in an 18-1 run to begin the game for the Rebels (5-0). Jesstynie Scott scored seven off the bench and the Lancers (4-3) used a 9-0 spurt to cut it to 24-16 by quarter’s end.

Sira Thienou’s three-point play capped a 15-2 run to begin the second period and the Rebels cruised to a 49-25 advantage at halftime.

McMahon and Debreasha Powe both scored eight in a 31-point third quarter as Ole Miss upped its lead to 80-43.

McMahon made 11 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 9 at the free-throw line. She added nine rebounds, four assists and blocked two shots. Powe had 15 points and Christeen Iwuala scored 14 with eight rebounds. Kaitlin Peterson had 12 points, five assists and seven steals off the bench.

Amor Harris had 11 points to lead Longwood. Scott and Malea Brown both scored nine.

NO. 21 WEST VIRGINIA 83, MCNEESE ST. 63

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gia Cooke scored a season-high 24 points, Kierra Wheeler had 12 points and 10 rebounds and West Virginia beat McNeese State in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Sydney Shaw added 14 points, and Jordan Thomas and Jordan Harrison each scored 10 as all five starters scored in double figures for West Virginia (6-0). Cooke was 6 of 9 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Arianna Patton led McNeese State (3-2) with 17 points. Jalencia Pierre added 12 points, Dakota Howard had 11 and Lexi Alexander scored 10. The Cowgirls went 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, while West Virginia attempted 30.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE 98, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 45

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma State rolled to a victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Timmer made 9 of 16 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and both her free throws for the Cowgirls (6-1). She added five rebounds and three of Oklahoma State’s 19 steals.

Lena Girardi scored 17 off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting with two 3-pointers for Oklahoma State. Micah Gray scored 14 with three steals. Reserve Jadyn Wooten totaled 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Achol Akot scored 11.

Girardi made two of Oklahoma State’s five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Cowgirls cruised to a 20-7 lead after 10 minutes. The Islanders missed 8 of 11 shots in the quarter.

Timmer made both of her 3-point shots to help Oklahoma State win the second period 20-11 for a 22-point advantage at halftime.

Timmer scored seven and Wooten six in a 30-point third quarter as the Cowgirls upped their lead to 70-25.

Samora Watson led Texas A&M-CC (1-4) with 11 points and five assists.

