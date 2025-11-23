Hidalgo and No. 24 Notre Dame host Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Notre Dame hosts Central Michigan after Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 61-59 win against the USC Trojans.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on their home court. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 2-1 on the road. Central Michigan is third in the MAC giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Notre Dame scores 82.8 points, 21.0 more per game than the 61.8 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 7.6 more points per game (71.6) than Notre Dame gives up to opponents (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is scoring 27.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 16.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.4%.

Madi Morson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

