Hernandez leads Loyola Marymount against Nevada after 25-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-1)

Reno, Nevada; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Nevada after Maya Hernandez scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 64-57 win against the Denver Pioneers.

Nevada finished 11-21 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 62.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

Loyola Marymount went 6-8 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Lions averaged 7.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

