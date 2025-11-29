Henry scores 29 as Fordham downs Albany (NY) 88-68 at Northern Classic

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Christian Henry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Fordham’s 88-68 victory over Albany…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Christian Henry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Fordham’s 88-68 victory over Albany (NY) on Saturday at the Northern Classic.

Dejour Reaves scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and five assists for the Rams (6-2). Akira Jacobs shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

The Great Danes (2-6) were led by Jaden Kempson, who recorded 15 points. Albany also got 15 points from Isaac Abidde. Nasir Muhammad finished with 14 points and four assists.

Fordham took the lead for good 63 seconds into the game and the score was 42-33 at halftime, with Henry racking up 14 points. Fordham pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 25 points. The Rams outscored Albany by 11 points in the final half, as Henry led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

