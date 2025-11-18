Henry leads Marist against Stony Brook after 21-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2) at Marist Red Foxes (1-3) Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2) at Marist Red Foxes (1-3)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Stony Brook after Justine Henry scored 21 points in Marist’s 78-77 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Marist went 16-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Foxes averaged 57.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.0 last season.

Stony Brook finished 2-12 on the road and 12-18 overall last season. The Seawolves allowed opponents to score 61.5 points per game and shot 40.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.