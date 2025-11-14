Hendricks leads Utah Valley against Fresno State after 22-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-2) Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-2)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Fresno State after Tyler Hendricks scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 91-60 victory over the Westminster (UT) Griffins.

Fresno State finished 6-26 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Utah Valley finished 25-9 overall with a 10-7 record on the road last season. The Wolverines averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 18 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.