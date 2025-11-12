Hendricks’ 22 lead Utah Valley over Westminster (UT) 91-60

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks scored 22 points as Utah Valley beat Westminster (Utah) 91-60 on Wednesday. Hendricks shot…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks scored 22 points as Utah Valley beat Westminster (Utah) 91-60 on Wednesday.

Hendricks shot 7 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (2-1). Jackson Holcombe added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Isaac Davis finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Cole Kadoguchi led the Griffins in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds.

