Hendricks’ 22 lead Utah Valley over Westminster (UT) 91-60

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 11:06 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks scored 22 points as Utah Valley beat Westminster (Utah) 91-60 on Wednesday.

Hendricks shot 7 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (2-1). Jackson Holcombe added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Isaac Davis finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Cole Kadoguchi led the Griffins in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

