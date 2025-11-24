Henderson scores 34 as UC Riverside downs Grambling 83-74

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson’s 34 points led UC Riverside over Grambling 83-74 on Monday. Henderson added six rebounds…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson’s 34 points led UC Riverside over Grambling 83-74 on Monday.

Henderson added six rebounds for the Highlanders (4-3). De’Undrae Perteete Jr. scored 19 points, going 5 of 7 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Osiris Grady shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Tigers (3-4) were led in scoring by Rickey Ballard, who finished with 20 points and three steals. Antonio Munoz added 16 points for Grambling. Jimel Lane had 13 points.

