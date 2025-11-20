Henderson scores 24 in Portland State’s 90-61 victory over Evergreen State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Portland State’s 90-61 victory over Evergreen State on Wednesday night.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Portland State’s 90-61 victory over Evergreen State on Wednesday night.

Henderson had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings (3-2). Terri Miller Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Kelcy Phipps also finished with 17 points.

Kenzel Massey scored 11 points to lead Evergreen State. Jacob Laff added 10 points. Zach Jefferson had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.