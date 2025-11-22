Henderson scores 20, UIC knocks off Southern Indiana 84-73

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II scored 20 points as UIC beat Southern Indiana 84-73 on Saturday in…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II scored 20 points as UIC beat Southern Indiana 84-73 on Saturday in the Boardwalk Battle consolation game.

Henderson shot 3 for 7 and was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Flames (4-2). Mekhi Lowery scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Jayce Nathaniel had 10 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Tolu Samuels finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Screaming Eagles (1-5). Ismail Habib added 13 points and seven assists for Southern Indiana. Cardell Bailey had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

