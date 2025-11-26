Henderson leads UIC against Robert Morris after 20-point showing

UIC Flames (4-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-3) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1.5;…

UIC Flames (4-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Robert Morris after Ahmad Henderson II scored 20 points in UIC’s 84-73 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Colonials are 2-0 on their home court. Robert Morris is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 75.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Flames are 1-1 in road games. UIC is fourth in the MVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayce Nathaniel averaging 2.3.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaos Chitikoudis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Colonials. Darius Livingston is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is averaging 17.2 points and two steals for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 14.3 points.

