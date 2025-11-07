Henderson leads UIC against Oregon State after 23-point game

UIC Flames (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -3.5; over/under…

UIC Flames (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Oregon State after Ahmad Henderson II scored 23 points in UIC’s 91-71 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Oregon State went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Beavers shot 48.3% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

UIC finished 7-6 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Flames averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

