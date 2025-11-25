Henderson leads Portland State against Utah Tech after 24-point performance

Portland State Vikings (3-2) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4) Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings…

Portland State Vikings (3-2) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Utah Tech after Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Portland State’s 90-61 win over the Evergreen State Geoducks.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-0 at home. Utah Tech is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vikings are 0-2 on the road. Portland State averages 90.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Utah Tech makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Portland State has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is shooting 55.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Henderson is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

