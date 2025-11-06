Henderson leads Georgia State against Mississippi State after 24-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays…

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Mississippi State after Crystal Henderson scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 108-59 win over the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.

Mississippi State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 15.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Georgia State went 6-8 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 39.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

