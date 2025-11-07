Henderson leads Georgia State against Mississippi State after 24-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)
Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Mississippi State after Crystal Henderson scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 108-59 victory against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.
Mississippi State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 8.2 bench points last season.
Georgia State finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Panthers averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.