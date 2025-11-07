Henderson leads Georgia State against Mississippi State after 24-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays…

Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Mississippi State after Crystal Henderson scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 108-59 victory against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.

Mississippi State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 8.2 bench points last season.

Georgia State finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Panthers averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

