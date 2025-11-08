Heidbreder’s 24 lead Fresno State past Long Beach State 82-62

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 24 points as Fresno State beat Long Beach State 82-62 on Saturday. Heidbreder…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 24 points as Fresno State beat Long Beach State 82-62 on Saturday.

Heidbreder shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-1). Wilson Jacques scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds. Zaon Collins had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Isaiah Lewis and Rob Diaz III also had 10 points apiece.

Fresno State took the lead for good with 6:32 left in the first half. The score was 28-20 at halftime, with Heidbreder racking up eight points. Heidbreder scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

