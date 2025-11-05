Heady leads Bethune-Cookman against Miami (FL) after 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Miami (FL)…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Miami (FL) after Quentin Heady scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 95-90 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Miami (FL) went 7-24 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.6 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 17-16 overall with a 7-12 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

