Hawkins scores 21, leads Wilmington 71-62 over Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Tre Hawkins had 21 points to lead Wilmington to a 71-62 victory over Delaware on Friday.

It was a season-opening win for the Wildcats, with Hawkins’ 10 rebounds giving him a double-double, along with a couple blocks and a steal. Jaiden Guy also had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Wildcats.

Christian Bliss led the way for the Blue Hens (0-2) with 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Macon Emory added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Delaware. Tyler Houser had 10 points and six rebounds.

Wilmington led Delaware at the half, 38-37, with Hawkins taking 11 points into the break. Wimington went on a 16-2 second-half run to break a 50-50 tie and take a 66-52 lead with 4:12 remaining.

