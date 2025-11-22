Hawaii takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight home win

Portland Pilots (2-3) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-0) Honolulu; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep…

Portland Pilots (2-3) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-0)

Honolulu; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rainbow Wahine take on Portland.

Hawaii went 14-2 at home last season while going 22-10 overall. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.3 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

The Pilots are 0-1 on the road. Portland is second in the WCC scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

