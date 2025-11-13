Live Radio
Hawaii takes down Mississippi Valley State 88-56

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 2:42 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Harry Rouhliadeff’s 22 points helped Hawaii defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-56 on Thursday.

Rouhliadeff added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (2-1). Hunter Erickson scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Yacine Toumi shot 5 of 5 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Delta Devils (1-3) were led by Michael James, who recorded 11 points. Patrick Punch added 10 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

