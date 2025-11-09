Live Radio
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to host East Texas A&M Lions Monday

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:49 AM

East Texas A&M Lions (1-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1)

Honolulu; Monday, 1 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts East Texas A&M.

Hawaii went 13-7 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Rainbow Warriors allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

East Texas A&M went 5-26 overall with a 1-16 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

