Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils for out-of-conference matchup

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-1)

Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -41.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Mississippi Valley State in out-of-conference play.

Hawaii went 15-16 overall with a 13-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 1-19 on the road and 3-28 overall last season. The Delta Devils averaged 9.9 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

