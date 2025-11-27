Hawaii Rainbow Wahine play the Vermont Catamounts on 4-game win streak

Vermont Catamounts (4-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-0) Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks to keep its…

Vermont Catamounts (4-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-0)

Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Rainbow Wahine take on Vermont.

Hawaii went 22-10 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 53.1 last season.

The Catamounts have gone 1-2 away from home. Vermont has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

