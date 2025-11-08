Hawaii plays East Texas A&M in non-conference matchup

East Texas A&M Lions (1-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) Honolulu; Monday, 1 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M…

East Texas A&M Lions (1-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1)

Honolulu; Monday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M heads to Hawaii for a non-conference matchup.

Hawaii finished 13-7 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 9.3 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

East Texas A&M went 3-17 in Southland play and 1-16 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

