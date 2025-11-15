Hawaii hosts Utah Tech following Potter’s 22-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-1) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -15.5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-1)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -15.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Hawaii after Ethan Potter scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 81-75 overtime victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Hawaii finished 13-7 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 70.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.0% from deep last season.

The Trailblazers are 1-2 on the road. Utah Tech is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

