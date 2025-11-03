Hawaii hosts Portland State to tip off season

Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Portland State for the…

Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Portland State for the season opener.

Hawaii went 22-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 7.2 steals, 4.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Portland State went 1-12 on the road and 4-24 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.