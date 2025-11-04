Hawaii hosts Portland State to start season

Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Portland State in the…

Portland State Vikings at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Portland State in the season opener.

Hawaii finished 22-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

Portland State finished 4-24 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Vikings averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.