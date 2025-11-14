Hawaii hosts Manhattan following Dinkins’ 20-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-1) Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -13.5; over/under…

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-1)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Hawaii after Devin Dinkins scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 79-75 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Hawaii finished 13-7 at home a season ago while going 15-16 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Manhattan went 12-9 in MAAC games and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

