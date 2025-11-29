Hawaii hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Jones’ 25-point outing

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-1) Honolulu; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) visits Hawaii…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-1)

Honolulu; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) visits Hawaii after Aleshia Jones scored 25 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 84-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 4-1 in home games. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 61.6 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Lions are 1-1 on the road. Lindenwood (MO) is third in the OVC scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Hawaii scores 61.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 60.0 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) scores 22.4 more points per game (80.2) than Hawaii allows to opponents (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Rainbow Wahine. Keiara Curtis is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8%.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions. Jones is averaging 15.0 points.

