Haskins and William & Mary host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) at William & Mary Tribe (6-2)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Old Dominion after Cade Haskins scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 92-58 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Tribe are 2-0 on their home court. William & Mary is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 0-5 on the road. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

William & Mary averages 86.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 76.5 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Miller is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Tribe. Haskins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jared Turner averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. LJ Thomas is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals.

