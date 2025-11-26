Harvard visits Boston College after Hinton’s 34-point game

Harvard Crimson (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-4) Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is…

Harvard Crimson (4-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Boston College after Robert Hinton scored 34 points in Harvard’s 75-74 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Boston College is eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Aidan Shaw leads the Eagles with 9.3 boards.

The Crimson are 2-1 on the road. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tey Barbour averaging 4.9.

Boston College’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists. Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 33.6% and averaging 16.3 points.

Barbour averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Chandler Pigge is averaging 15 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

