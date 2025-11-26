Harvard plays South Florida

South Florida Bulls (3-3) vs. Harvard Crimson (3-4) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on South…

South Florida Bulls (3-3) vs. Harvard Crimson (3-4)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on South Florida in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Crimson are 3-4 in non-conference play. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 65.9 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Bulls are 3-3 in non-conference play. South Florida gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Harvard scores 65.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 71.8 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wright is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Crimson. Nina Emnace is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Edyn Battle is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 13.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

