Harvard hosts New Hampshire following Robinson’s 20-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (1-0)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Harvard after Kijan Robinson scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 113-31 victory against the Curry Colonels.

Harvard went 7-5 at home a season ago while going 12-15 overall. The Crimson averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

New Hampshire went 2-15 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

