Harvard Crimson face the Bryant Bulldogs on 3-game skid

Bryant Bulldogs (2-5) at Harvard Crimson (4-4)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard enters the matchup against Bryant as losers of three in a row.

The Crimson have gone 2-1 at home. Harvard has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. Bryant averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Harvard makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Bryant averages 62.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 67.5 Harvard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Pigge is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.0%.

Timofei Rudovskii averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.