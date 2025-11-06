Harvard and St. John’s set for cross-conference contest

St. John’s Red Storm at Harvard Crimson Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts St. John’s in out-of-conference…

St. John’s Red Storm at Harvard Crimson

Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts St. John’s in out-of-conference play.

Harvard finished 24-5 overall with a 10-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson averaged 68.8 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point distance last season.

St. John’s went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Red Storm averaged 8.7 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

