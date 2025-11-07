Harvard and St. John’s set for cross-conference contest

St. John’s Red Storm at Harvard Crimson
Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on Harvard for a non-conference matchup.
Harvard went 10-2 at home a season ago while going 24-5 overall. The Crimson averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 10.1 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.
St. John’s went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Red Storm averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
