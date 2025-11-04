Harrison leads East Texas A&M against New Mexico after 20-point performance

East Texas A&M Lions at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M…

East Texas A&M Lions at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits New Mexico after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 119-60 win over the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

New Mexico went 27-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos shot 46.0% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

East Texas A&M went 1-16 on the road and 5-26 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

