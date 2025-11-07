Harris sets career highs in points, rebounds to lead Wake Forest 81-65 over Morehead State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris had career highs of 29 points and nine rebounds to power Wake Forest 81-65…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris had career highs of 29 points and nine rebounds to power Wake Forest 81-65 past Morehead State on Friday.

The sophomore forward exceeded the career high of 18 points he set in Wake Forest’s 88-74 opening win over American on November 3, in his second career start.

Harris was an efficient 10-of-15 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Tre’Von Spillers added 16 points, 10 rebounds and a couple of blocks for the Demon Deacons (2-0). Sebastian Akins joined the fray with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Morehead State led at the 10:16 mark in the first half, before Wake Forest went on a 12-0 run. The Eagles trailed from the 9:56 mark in the first half. The Demon Deacons took a 44-31 lead into the half.

George Marshall poured in 26 points for the Eagles on 8 of 13 shooting and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Josiah LeGree’s 11 points made him the only other Morehead State player in double figures.

