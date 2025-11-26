Harris scores 24 as Florida International knocks off Omaha 74-61

MIAMI (AP) — Brit Harris’ 24 points off of the bench led Florida International to a 74-61 victory against Omaha…

MIAMI (AP) — Brit Harris’ 24 points off of the bench led Florida International to a 74-61 victory against Omaha on Wednesday.

Harris added three steals for the Panthers (3-3). Corey Stephenson added 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Julian Mackey finished with 12 points.

The Mavericks (2-6) were led in scoring by Kamryn Thomas, who finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Lance Waddles added 15 points for Omaha. Ja’Sean Glover finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Florida International took the lead for good with 12:23 remaining in the first half. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Harris racking up 18 points. Florida International extended its lead to 63-48 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Zawdie Jackson scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as FIU closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

