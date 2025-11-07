Harris scores 20 as Howard downs the District of Columbia Firebirds 103-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris’ 20 points helped Howard defeat the District of Columbia Firebirds 103-71 on Thursday. Harris had…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris’ 20 points helped Howard defeat the District of Columbia Firebirds 103-71 on Thursday.

Harris had eight rebounds for the Bison (1-1). Cam Gillus scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Alex Cotton shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Oliver Spence led the Firebirds in scoring, finishing with 19 points. UDC also got 15 points from Michael Harrell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

