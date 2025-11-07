Live Radio
Harris scores 20 as Howard downs the District of Columbia Firebirds 103-71

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 12:29 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris’ 20 points helped Howard defeat the District of Columbia Firebirds 103-71 on Thursday.

Harris had eight rebounds for the Bison (1-1). Cam Gillus scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Alex Cotton shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Oliver Spence led the Firebirds in scoring, finishing with 19 points. UDC also got 15 points from Michael Harrell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

