Harris leads Montana State against Portland after 27-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Portland after Addison Harris scored 27 points in Montana State’s 93-41 victory over the Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints.

Portland finished 31-5 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Pilots gave up 63.4 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Montana State went 20-1 in Big Sky play and 11-3 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

