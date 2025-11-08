Harris leads Howard against Grambling after 20-point showing

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Howard Bison (1-1) Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Grambling after Bryce…

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Howard Bison (1-1)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Grambling after Bryce Harris scored 20 points in Howard’s 103-71 win over the UDC Firebirds.

Howard went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Bison averaged 5.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Grambling finished 4-12 on the road and 12-22 overall a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.7 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

