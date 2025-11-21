Harris and Memphis host East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-4) at Memphis Tigers (2-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-4) at Memphis Tigers (2-3)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts East Tennessee State after Chae Harris scored 24 points in Memphis’ 73-64 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 at home. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paris Gaines averaging 3.4.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 on the road. East Tennessee State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Memphis’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 57.4 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 71.0 Memphis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Brooklyn Alexander is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers.

SaBreya Monsanto is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.0 points for the Buccaneers. Anala Nelson is averaging 8.8 points.

