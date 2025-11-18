Harris’ 13 lead Iona over Princeton 89-69

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Toby Harris scored 13 points as Iona beat Princeton 89-69 on Tuesday. Harris went 4…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Toby Harris scored 13 points as Iona beat Princeton 89-69 on Tuesday.

Harris went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (4-0). Denver Anglin scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Chase Cormier had 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Sebastian Whitfield led the way for the Tigers (2-3) with 15 points and two blocks. Dalen Davis added 15 points and five assists for Princeton. Jackson Hicke also put up 11 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.