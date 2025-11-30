Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Harper's 17 lead Tennessee…

Harper’s 17 lead Tennessee State over Chattanooga 70-64

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 5:30 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II and Aaron Nkrumah had 17 points apiece in Tennessee State’s 70-64 victory against Chattanooga on Sunday.

Harper had six rebounds for the Tigers (5-3). Dante Harris finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Mocs (4-4) were led in scoring by Tate Darner, who finished with 16 points. Billy Smith added 11 points for Chattanooga. Sebastian Hartmann finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up