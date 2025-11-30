Harper’s 17 lead Tennessee State over Chattanooga 70-64

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II and Aaron Nkrumah had 17 points apiece in Tennessee State’s 70-64 victory against…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II and Aaron Nkrumah had 17 points apiece in Tennessee State’s 70-64 victory against Chattanooga on Sunday.

Harper had six rebounds for the Tigers (5-3). Dante Harris finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Mocs (4-4) were led in scoring by Tate Darner, who finished with 16 points. Billy Smith added 11 points for Chattanooga. Sebastian Hartmann finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

