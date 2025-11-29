Harper scores 19 in Tennessee State’s 98-77 win against Tennessee Wesleyan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II scored 19 points as Tennessee State beat Tennessee Wesleyan 98-77 on Saturday. Harper…

Harper also had five rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Aaron Nkrumah scored 16 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Dante Harris finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds. Khalil London also scored 12 points and Jalen Pitre had 11.

JJ Rueckert finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Tennessee Wesleyan also got 17 points and three steals from Charles Neverdon. Cory Marshall also recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

